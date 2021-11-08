Urfi Javed Posts Pics in Sizzling Zebra Print Bralette, Some Netizens are Upset

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial shows on Indian television, and the celebrities who participate in it also remain in the news for some reason or another. One such contestant is Urfi Javed, who came in Bigg Boss OTT. The actor remains in the headlines for her fashion statement. After the show, Urfi has been posting sizzling pictures on Instagram and setting the internet on fire. Once again her fashion has created a stir on social media.

On Monday, Urfi shared on her Instagram account some pictures wherein she is wearing a Zebra print bralette with a ring in the middle and a skirt of the same print. Urfi’s figure can be seen perfectly in the outfit. The outfit looks perfect for a beach outing. While sharing the picture she wrote: “Mujhe Goa Jaana hai. Always a beach baby". She also asked people to comment on their favourite beach destinations.

While some netizens mentioned their favourite beach destinations in the comments section, others also targeted her for her clothing. One of the users asked if she didn’t have clothes shorter than the ones she had on. Another one asked who makes such dresses, adding he would like to meet that person.

Urfi has been seen in shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant, Chandra Nandini as Chhaya, Meri Durga as Aarti, Bepannaah as Bella Kapoor, Jiji Maa as Piyali and more. However, the actor became very popular following her entry into Bigg Boss OTT and has been making headlines since then through her posts on social media.

