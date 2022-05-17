Urfi Javed Reacts to Rahul Vaidya's 'People Post Nudes' Comment, Says This to Trolls Targeting Her

Urfi Javed being targeted and ridiculed for her outfit choice and fashion sense is not a new thing. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant, however, has a special message to trolls targeting her for her fashion choice. She also responded to Rahul Vaidya’s statement that people will ‘start posting nudes in the name of fashion’ in the coming days. In an interaction with the paparazzi, when she was asked about the same, she denied that Rahul was talking about her. When she was further asked whether she thinks people targeting her is right, she jokingly replied that yes, it is right. ‘Karo target (target me),” she said laughingly.

Watch the video here:

For the uninitiated, last week, Rahul Vaidya had tweeted, “I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us.” Even though the singer did not name anybody, it left netizens wondering if he was talking about Urfi Javed.

Meanwhile, one of the most popular photographers in Bollywood, Viral Bhayani, talked about Urfi during an interview with the Hindustan Times and revealed that her photos make more money than any actor in Bollywood. Bhayani said, “Urfi Javed makes more money than any Bollywood actor right now. Even my sister questions us why we cover her so much. But she is working.” The paparazzo also revealed that he also edits Urfi Javed’s photos for her to post on social media.

