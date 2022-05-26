Urfi Javed Recalls Sad Moment When Relatives Tore Her 'Indecent' Clothes

Urfi Javed and her love for quirky outfits is something the B-town, as well as fans, are very well aware of. It appears, though, that her relatives do not approve of her choices. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Uri said that there was a moment when relatives tore her outfits.

Recalling the sad incident, Urfi said that once some relatives came home with her father to see her clothes. Her bold outfits didn’t go down well with relatives. Seething with anger, they cut many of her dresses with a pair of scissors, she said.

They lambasted Urfi’s choices, saying that some showed cleavage and others were sleeveless. Urfi said that she thought of getting even with them one day. Currently, Urfi said that those relatives now wish to take a selfie with her.

Today, Urfi is a trendsetter when it comes to stylish fashion statements. Fans are curious to know her inspiration for her attire. In conversation with The Indian Express, Urfi talked about this aspect. Urfi said that in the 90s, she didn’t have access to international fashion. She was also devoid of television, magazines and the internet. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant said that she always admired Karishma Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar’s style.

And to have that style statement, you needed a lot of money, Urfi said, adding that it was not possible for her to afford expensive outfits. To solve this problem, Urfi said that she used the “do it yourself” approach. According to Urfi, there is nothing wrong with not being able to afford expensive outfits. The TV actor said that she hopes to launch a fashion line one day keeping alive this creative approach.

Her creative approach to style, fashion and boldness has made her the talk of the town now. When asked about the real reason behind it, Urfi said that she has 50 different personalities. As of now, Urfi said she doesn’t know which personality to describe. Urfi also faces a lot of criticism about her fashion statements. According to Urfi, she doesn’t let this criticism take a toll on her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.