Urfi Javed Remakes Harris Reed's Famous Show Look, British Fashion Designer Says He's 'Obsessed'

There’s nobody with a fashion sense like that of Urfi Javed, agree? Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. While the actress is trolled sometimes for her bold looks, there are times when she leaves everyone completely stunned. Recently, Urfi Javed was snapped wearing a one-of-a-kind dress. She wore a black mini dress which also featured two hands holding a loop in the center of the chest.

However, it has now been revealed that the idea of the outfit was aped from British-American fashion designer Harris Reed. Recently, Reed took to his Instagram stories wherein he talked about Urfi Javed recreating his outfit. The designer also mentioned how Urfi is very popular in India and added that he is ‘kinda obsessed’ with her. He also specified that the video in which Urfi recreated his dress has crossed 45 million views on social media.

Y’all Harris Reed is obsessed with Urfi Javed pic.twitter.com/2X23ZZzJ3D — ricky (@aaravbhishek) June 13, 2022

Urfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, she has often made headlines for her fashion choices. Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi featured in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Earlier this year in an interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not,” she said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.