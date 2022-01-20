Urfi Javed Reveals Boyfriend’s Name, Opens Up About Relationship Status

TV actress Urfi Javed is a fashion icon who enjoys a vast fan base on social media. Urfi, who has featured in shows like Meri Durga and Bepannaah, often leaves her Instafam wondering about her relationship status. If you have ever been curious to know who Urfi has dated or is dating, the wait is over for you. The 24-year-old actress recently opened up about her relationship status on Instagram. Urfi was interacting with her fans via an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session when a user asked her to reveal who her boyfriend is. The actress hilariously wrote, ‘Chris Evans.’ When asked by a different fan if she is ‘single,’ Urfi wrote that she is ‘single’ and a ‘hopeless romantic.’

‘Are you single?’ asked a fan and Urfi replied, ‘Single and a hopeless romantic. Even my shirt is made up of girlfriend material!’

Another user asked, ‘BF kaun hai aapka (who’s your BF)?’ and the actress wrote, ‘Chris Evans, if anyone knows him, tell him to call his girlfriend.’

Urfi answered these questions earlier this week on her Instagram stories.

The actress often trends on social media for her hot and stunning pictures.

Urfi’s first prominent show was Sony TV’s 2016 serial Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant. She also played Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini from 2016 to 2017.

Urfi has also worked in Star Plus’s Meri Durga and SAB TV’s Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, in which she played the role of Kamini Joshi.

She portrayed the role of Bella Kapoor in Colors TV’s Bepannaah and Piyali in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa.

She is also a part of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast and is known for her performance Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

