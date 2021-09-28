Urfi Javed Reveals Reason Behind Wearing Backless Dresses

TV actress Urfi Javed is all over the social media these days because of her backless dress. She had a lot of fun in the recently concluded reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi was known in the house for her bold and different fashion sense and even after the show ended, she is still in the news.

Urfi is seen flaunting her outfit every day. Now the actress has pulled people’s attention with her backless outfit. In the pictures the actress can be seen sitting in a restaurant and reading the menu.

Sharing these pictures Urfi has openly flaunted the marks on her back. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle she wrote that the menu was very funny. She added that she has acne and marks on her back and she could have easily edited it but she doesn’t want to.

She further added that there have been news reports about acne and marks on her back. She wrote that no one has a perfect body, face or skin. She said that she still loves her body and she will keep on doing so. This post received more than 70,000 likes and a number of comments.

Recently photos of Urfi went viral in which she could be seen in a short skirt. She was carrying a shimmery outfit and also flaunted her back along with it. A few days ago she was spotted at the airport. There too she was seen flaunting her look. The actress also had to face trolling because of her dressing sense.

Urfi’s fashion sense is very bold and hot. It is because of this fashion sense that she has a good fan following on social media and hence also gets trolled sometimes.

