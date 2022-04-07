Urfi Javed Reveals This South Actor Is Her Favourite; Watch

Well known for making headlines with her risque ensemble, TV actress Urfi Javed enjoys a legion of fan following after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress always stays up on the trending list with her bold fashion choices, however this time it isn’t her dressing sense for which she is making the noise. But it’s what she has said about the South superstar Ram Charan. During an interaction with the paparazzi, Urfi revealed that Ram Charan is her favourite actor in the South film industry.

Talking about the south film industry, Urfi admitted that she has not seen Yash’s massive hit KGF. When the actress was quizzed if she has watched the trailer of the upcoming KGF: Chapter 2, she revealed that as of now, she has not even watched the first part of the KGF franchise. And she intends to watch both movies together.

She then went on to say that South Indian films enjoyed great fandom and craze as they have extremely handsome actors. When asked who her favourite actor was, she named Ram Charan. A video of the same was posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. As the video begins, the person behind the camera can be heard asking the actress, “Aapne KGF 2 ka trailer dekha ki nahi? (Have you watched KGF 2’s trailer or not?) To this Urfi replies, “Maine KGF 1 bhi nahi dekhi hai abhi. Mujhe bura lagta hai. Main dekhungi. Eksath baithkar dekhungi. (I haven’t even seen KGF 1 yet. I feel bad but I will watch it all together.)"

Urfi often make headlines for her eccentric sense of style. She frequently shared videos and pictures on social media that feature the attires designed by her.

Recently, Urfi took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing a waist belt as a crop top. She paired it with black pants and blue heels. The actress accessorised her look with long silver earrings and kept her minimal make-up. “Used my waist belt as a crop top! I was literally just thinking what to do with these broad waist belts, here we are - using it as a crop top! Not bad!!" Urfi wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Urfi has appeared in many TV serials like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Jiji Maa, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others.

