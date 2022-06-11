Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Changed Her Name To Uorfi: 'Tarraki Hogi, Kaam Milega'

Uorfi Javed recently changed her name from ‘Urfi’ to ‘Uorfi’. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has now revealed the reason for the same. On Saturday, Uorfi was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when she was asked about changing her name. The actress revealed that a numerologist had suggested that she should change her name so that she can grow professionally.

“Maine apne spelling change kardi. Mujhe ek numerologist ne bola tha, tarraki hogi, kaam milega. Viral se paise nahi milte,” she can be heard saying in a video shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani.

For the unversed, Uorfi recently took to her Instagram stories revealing that she has changed her name from Urfi to Uorfi. The actress mentioned that even though the spelling is changed, the pronunciation remains the same. She also asked everyone to be mindful while writing her name. “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful ( keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi,” she wrote.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, she has often made headlines for her fashion choices. Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi featured in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Recently, Uorfi Javed also opened up about receiving hate messages/comments on social media. She took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots of hate comments she received recently. In these messages, some netizens were seen wishing death for Urfi Javed. One of the social media users mentioned how Urfi should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’.

