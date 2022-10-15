Uorfi Javed Says Her Ex Paras Kalnawat Should Stay Single For Sometime Because... | Exclusive

It is no secret that Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat have dated each other in past. The two actors often talk about it and maintain that they share a cordial relationship now. Just a few days back, the Anupamaa fame actor shared that he still dials and seeks advice from his former girlfriend. When we asked Uorfi about the same, she revealed that they are ‘good friends’ and even called Paras a ‘sweet boy’.

“To be very honest, we are friends now. We spent a lot of time together in the past, so the love never goes away. When I say love, I mean friendship. Now, we are in a good space. We talk to each other and take advice. Mostly, he takes advice from me, and I guide him. I think he has matured a lot and he listens. He is a very sweet boy,” she said.

On being asked what kind of advice she gives to Paras, Uorfi suggests that he should not date anyone for some time. “I tell him to stay single. He is a poora deewana. He is a deewana, aashiq and majnu. He becomes a majnu (simp) for a girl he starts to date. I tell him, ‘Why don’t you stay single for some time and stop being such a majnu‘. Even when it comes to work, we discuss. Even I discuss my work with him but then I don’t take his advice. (laughs) I tell him ‘Tu chup reh, tu baccha hai (Shut up, you are a kid)’,” Uorfi added.

When Paras and Uorfi bumped into each other during Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 launch party, there were some reports which claimed that the two had a heated argument. Sharing her reaction to such reports, Bigg Boss OTT fame said, “I had no reaction to it. I could not understand where it came from. I was like, f**k it, let people say whatever they want to. Paras and I know the reality, so we don’t need to shout it out to the world.”

Uorfi concluded by saying that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it,” she told us.

