Urfi Javed Says Lesbians, Gays Were Accepted in Ancient Hinduism After MP Sushil Kumar Modi's Same-Sex Marriage Remarks

Urfi Javed recently reacted to former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi’s comment on same-sex marriage. The BJP member had said in his Rajya Sabha speech that marriage is sacred and only meant as a relationship between a man and a woman. Reacting to this, the Bigg Boss OTT fame penned a long note and slammed the politician for his stance. Taking to her Instagram story section, Urfi wrote, “So you wanna force people to marry someone they don’t like and be unhappy because you think it’s unnatural? In Ancient Hinduism, lesbians, gays, transgenders were not only accepted but also allowed to be married! Go learn about your religion first. Don’t force your personal agendas on people."

She continued, “People should be allowed to marry, love, have consensual sex with whoever they want to without any interference from anyone. If you’re not harming anyone, inciting violence what’s the f***ing problem? Stop forcing your viewpoints and agendas on other people. Live and let live." She further stated that there is a 70% increase in rape cases in India since 2005 and asked why doesn’t anyone do something about that. “These politicians only trying to divert you guys from the real issues. Rape cases take forever to get justice, also getting bail in rape cases is easy peesy. Why not talk about that? What not do something about that?" Urfi concluded.

Take a look:

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in SplitsVilla. Prior to this, she also featured in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi has also worked in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

