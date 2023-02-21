Hello Desi Girl! Urfi Javed Sets Internet on Fire With Sexy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Golden Saree

Who does not know Urfi Javed! The Bigg Boss OTT fame is known for her bold sartorial choices. Each time she drops a picture on social media or is snapped by the paparazzi, she catches everyone’s attention. However, on Tuesday, Urfi left everyone completely stunned as she posed in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree.

In these clicks, Urfi Javed can be seen shining bright in a golden hand-embroidered silk tulle saree. She kept her look sans accessories and opted for glam makeup to step-up her fashion game. Needless to say, she looked royal in this attire. Check out Urfi’s pictures here:

Soon after Urfi Javed’s photos were shared online, fans took to the comment section and showered love on the actress. “More power to her individually," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Love her! Great choice of a model". “Finally she is wearing some classy, understandable clothes," a third comment read.

Even though Urfi Javed is now winning hearts with her golden saree look, she is often trolled for her DIY choice of outfits. Recently, Urfi defended her choice of outfits and admitted that she is ‘doing it for attention’.

“This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then?” she told E-times. She also shared that she is not the only one who is wearing ‘these kind of clothes’ and argued that there are several girls who share bikini pictures on social media. “I am just a 25-year-old who has done nothing wrong and these people are making me out to be a criminal. They are complaining about my clothes but are not willing to say anything to those who have been threatening me with murder and rape. These people don’t have a problem with my clothing, they are just here to get some attention by using my name,” the actress added.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in Splitsvilla X4 as a Mischief Maker. Next, she is rumoured to be participating in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

