Urfi Javed Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Pictures on Instagram, Trolled

Urfi Javed, an ex-contestant of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is dominating the headlines these days. She is very active on social media and keeps hitting the news for various reasons. This year, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Urfi brought Ganpati Bappa to her house. When she uploaded the pictures on Instagram, some of her followers started to troll her.

Sharing the photo of her praying before an adorned Ganpati idol, Urfi said, “First Ganpati, Ganpati Bappa Morya at my house." Urfi was seen donning a green-and-white embroidered salwar kurta in pictures she posted on her Instagram account. The post has over 62,000 likes so far and hundreds have commented on it. While the majority have wished her a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, some have trolled her for “not adhering to her Islamic religion" and also for not wearing a scarf (dupatta) with the salwar suit.

One of the trolls wrote, “Oh my god! Posing in front of Ganpati without a dupatta! Please follow the rules when you’re in front of God. This is indeed Kalyug!” Another one questioned her. “You are a Muslim, aren’t you?” Another one wrote in his comment, “Have fear of Allah. You’re doing all this just to increase viewers.” However, Urfi chose to ignore the comments and even gave back to some of them with a sharp reply.

A few days ago, Urfi Javed had commented on the misconception that some viewers thought she was the granddaughter of noted lyricist Javed Akhtar. Clearing the air on the controversy, she had said that “there is no connection between her and Javed Akhtar at all.”

