Urfi Javed Shares 'Pre-Wedding Shoot' Pictures. Is She Getting Married?

Actor and social media influencer Urfi Javed may not have stayed in Bigg Boss OTT for too long, but she continues to dominate headlines. The actor has been in the news more for her fashion statements than acting or films.

She is frequently mocked for “strange" dress sense, but it is apparent from her style that she is unconcerned about it. Urfi’s Instagram photos are immediately identifiable. This time, though, Urfi is in the news for a different reason: her pre-wedding shoot.

Yes! You read that right, at least her Insta story suggests so. Urfi recently uploaded a picture donning a beautiful flowy red-peach coloured gown and hooped earrings. The actor looked breathtakingly beautiful. The text in the story said, “Pre-wedding shoot.” However, you’re probably wondering why she is in such a rush to marry.

Let us tell you, that this picture is not from her pre-wedding shoot but her upcoming music video that she is currently shooting for, with Bewafa fame Punjabi singer Kunwar in -8 degrees Celsius. Wearing a mesh dress in the frigid weather, the actor seemed to be having a great time at the location. In the picture, her winged-like sleeves can be seen flowing in the air like any Bollywood movie scene.

Urfi also shared a video with Kunwar on her Instagram profile. The video shows that the duo is shooting in a snowy place. They both can be seen freezing with chills and yet singing, Tu Jane Na.

She captioned the video, “It was -8 degrees, the only song I could think about in this dress was Tu jaane na. Well, I am not a singer but Kunwar is. Also yes he is 6’3, I needed a patla to match his height. That’s my case with every guy I work with. I’m 5’1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

So, what do you think of Urfi’s pre-wedding shoot?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.