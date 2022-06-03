Urfi Javed Shares Screenshots of Hate Comments: 'Way People Want Me Dead Is So Scary'

Urfi Javed often gets trolled because of her love for weird outfits. Each time the actress is spotted in public, her fashion choice grabs everyone’s attention. On Friday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of hate comments she has been receiving. In these messages, some netizens can be seen wishing death for Urfi Javed. While one of the social media users mentioned how Urfi should have been shot instead of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, another comment read, “Tu chali jayegi toh accha rahega (It will be good if you die)”.

In the caption, Urfi talked about how these are just a few messages of all she has received in the last few days. “Just posting a few of the comments which I’ve received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b*tch’s here to stay!” she wrote.

Urfi Javed further mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’. “I am nowhere involved in anyone’s death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary,” she added.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed also opened up about her mantra to deal with social media trolling. “That’s the thing, I do not have to handle it. Why should I handle it? It’s not for me to reply to anyone who doesn’t like me. If you don’t like me, good for you. People don’t even like their own kids, how they are supposed to like me? I cannot expect everyone to like me. I don’t care much about people liking me or not,” she said.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer Kunwarr. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

