Urfi Javed Slams Kishwer Merchant for Bullying, Trolling Her: 'These So-called Woke Feminist...'

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed, who is known for embracing barely-there ensembles with extreme slits, mesh paneling, and sheer fabric, has come down heavily on Kishwer Merchant for “bullying" and “trolling" her outfits on social media.

Recently, an Instagram page shared Urfi’s DIY video and wrote, “Urfi can create outfits you will never think of." To which Kishwer wrote, “Outfit?" along with thinking and several laughing emojis. This did not go down well with Urfi, who shared the screenshot of Kishwer’s comment on her Instagram stories and wrote, “The constant trolling and bullying from these so-called woke feminist ‘celebs’. Ma’am, you can support your friend without demeaning me."

However, in her next post, Urfi thanked those who have been showering her with immense support on social media. She thanked all the ‘queens’ out there for being her strength and sending in their positive messages to her.

Most recently, Urfi Javed spoke about how she was facing financial issues and had to take up small roles to make ends meet. The actress in interaction with Miss Malini revealed that she had suicidal tendencies.

Speaking about the same, she said, “It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to finally, I was like, it’s either this or I will (die by) suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye.”

The actress further said that she has been trolled by many celebs, and she does not see why. She was quoted as saying, “A lot of Television actors who have a blue tick on their profiles, they comment sh*t whenever Viral (Bhayani, Bollywood paparazzo) or anybody else uploads my pictures. Television actors comment ‘disgusting’, ‘vulgar’ and I am like what have I done to you?"

