Urfi Javed Sparks Meme Fest with Pics in Puffed Leather Dress; Netizen Asks ‘Ye Kya Fugga Pehan Lia?’

Urfi Javed’s name is synonymous with unconventional and bold fashion. The internet sensation knows how to make heads turn and hog all the limelight with her quirky and unusual sartorial choices. She has never shied away from expressing herself freely and can be often spotted wearing clothes representing her out-of-the-box ideas. On multiple occasions, she has ditched regular outfits and covered herself up with things ranging from razor blades to mobile phones. On Friday too, the Bigg Boss OTT star shared glimpses of her yet another eccentric outfit, and sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

Urfi took to Instagram and posted three pics in her new, leather-made outfit. The brown leather outfit had a huge ‘O’ near the chest and featured accentuated sleeves. The outfit had a mini skirt attached to it. Urfi donned a long braid, to go with the outfit along with her signature nude lips and mascara laden eyes. The TV actress added a pair of chunky high heels to go with the look.

Taking to captions, she wrote, ‘I loved loved this look !." Soon after the pics were shared, scores of social media users thronged the comments section as they criticised the actress. One social media user commented, “Kaha se aatey hain ye log," another wrote,"Ye kya fugga sa pehan liya." Another social media user added, “behen or kitne aage jaogi ."

At the same time, her fans loved Urfi’s new style statement. One of the fans wrote, “What amazing look!" a second fan wrote, “My Role Model ❣️." A third added, “Fantastic ."

Take a look at the pics here:

Urfi Javed’s timeline is filled of such out of the box outfits. On Valentine’s Day, the actress gave her fans Victoria’s secret model vibes as she dressed up in a red bikini with a cape. The actress looked gorgeous and stunning with her hot avatar. She even flaunted her curves while striking sensuous poses for the lens. In the clip, Urfi is seen a cleavage baring satin bralette with a cape, and she paired it with sheer inner wear. The actress had her shiny tresses open as she donned a complete make up look with mascara and eye liner laden eyes, and her signature nude lip gloss. The actress teamed her outfit with a pair of nude heels, and kept her shiny tresses open, which added oomph to her edgy look.

Urfi Javed became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi has acted in some TV serials show. She has played the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and Aarti in Meri Durga. She has also played the role of Bella in Bepannaah and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. Urfi was last seen on Splitsvilla X4.

