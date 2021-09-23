Urfi Javed Spotted in Yet Another Risque Outfit, a Backless Top Covering Her Head This Time

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has managed to raise eyebrows yet again with her latest outfit. The actress and social media influencer was spotted in Andheri today, sporting a shimmery short skirt and a backless top. Her backless top had a head cover resembling a dupatta, which Urfi used to make a fashion statement once again. She wore brown heels and carried a brown handbag with the outfit.

Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Urfi Javed Shows Off Bra Underneath Her Outfit, Gets Trolled

Urfi also seemed to go OTT with her makeup this time, with white eyeshadow rimming her kohl-lined eyes to match the shimmer of her outfit. Check out the photos here:

The actress is famous for giving her outfits a controversial spin each time. Earlier, she was clicked at the airport wearing a cropped denim jacket, revealing her bra underneath. Many social media users questioned her choice of clothes and some even termed it outrageous. An Instagram user commented, “People r becoming more crazy now days , publicity ke liye kuch bhi (sic)."

In a recent conversation with News18, Urfi talked about her choices of clothes and why she doesn’t care about being trolled.

Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed Makes Bold Fashion Statement in Unbuttoned Pants, Netizens Troll Her

“These trolls shouldn’t be given any attention. They are people who are dissatisfied with their own lives. In the times that we are living in, it is very easy to put a woman down. Women are trying to break the patriarchy but people are not ready to accept it. Most of the trolling happen for females. Even if they are working, that is being attacked by trolls. When actors like Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor went for a vacation, they got trolled. If a male actor goes no one says anything."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here