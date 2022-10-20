Uorfi Javed Stuns All As She Wears a Shirt With a Twist, Netizens Go 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro'

Ever since Uorfi Javed participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year, her popularity has only multiplied. No, not because her performance was widely loved in the show but because of the social media sensation that she has emerged as thereafter. The actress is known for her DIY outfits and creative fashion sense. Even though she is often trolled for the same, she never hesitates from experimenting. Once again, Uorfi Javed has left everyone stunned with her latest look.

Recently, Uorfi Javed took to her social media handle and dropped a video in which she shared a new way of wearing a shirt – making it backless. “So you don’t need to wear a shirt to WEAR shirt,” she wrote while sharing the video.

However, soon after the video was shared, several people took to the comment section of Uorfi’s post and expressed disappointment with her look. “Bikari bhi aisa kapda nhi phnta hoga 😂😂😂😂jese ap phn rhi hu urfi ji (Even a beggar does not wear such clothes),” one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “Oooooo bheeeeee Maro Maro bcz mujhy pta hi nhi tha k shirt aise phente (Kill me because I did not know that we can wear a shirt this way too).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Uorfi mentioned that social media trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. “It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don’t get affected by it. I’ll be very honest, I don’t get affected by it,” she told us.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, she featured in several shows including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

