Urfi Javed Stuns Fans as She Skips Rope in Saree, High Heels; Asks Netizens to ‘Beat That’

Internet sensation Urfi Javed never fails to stun the netizens with her weird sartorial choices. The Bigg Boss OTT actress who often makes headlines for her bizarre sense of fashion often shares intriguing videos and photos on her social media handles. Maintaining the trajectory, Urfi took to Instagram as she did an interesting activity, and challenged her fans to beat it.

In the video, we see Urfi dressed in a floral print saree. The actress had a sexy pin blouse on as she wrapped the pallu back. Urfi was seen skipping a rope dressed in a saree, while she had her high heels on. The actress looked ravishing as she donned minimal makeup, and tied her hair in a bun, with some of her curly tresses left open in the air. As she starts skipping she says, “Let me see if I can do this in heels and in saree.” Soon after we see Urfi skipping ropes in a saree as she aces it. The actress herself is left amazed as she nails it.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Ok can skip in saree and heels !! Beat that !!”

Soon after the video was posted online, as always, netizens started trolling her. While one wrote, “Ye kya pglpanti h🙄,” another said, “Yeh fashion disgner me sabko piche chhod degi 😂😂😂.”

At the same time, Urfi’s fans left lovable comments on her Insta post. One of the fans wrote, “Ur adorable and always amazing mah love 😍😍,” another said, “ ❤️ your fun loving..childishness !!”

Urfi is often captured by paparazzi during her outings in the city. While Urfi is almost always trolled for her outfits, last night seems to be one rare occasion where the Bigg Boss OTT contestant was seen in what people termed as ‘normal clothes’. And this had left netizens amazed. Urfi was seen wearing a slit green dress, and an oversized denim jacket as she hurried towards the airport.

This time, she did not want to pose and even requested the paps to not capture her. The reason- she had oiled her hair! She explained how she has shikakai oil all over her head, and even tried to cover herself with the jacket as the paps clicked her pictures, all the while talking to her and complimenting that she is still looking gorgeous.

Check the video:

But, thanks to this appearance, netizens have now been showing their amazement at the fact that Urfi can also wear what can be called ‘normal’ clothing. A user wrote, “What’s the date today, 30 February?? 😂😂Miraculously, she’s fully clothed,” while another said, “Full covered dress 😱 OMG……” There were also comments like ‘Wow!!! I’ve never seen her wearing a dress!!! Proper dress!!!’, ‘For the first time she is wearing full dress that’s why she is hiding her face?’ and ‘Pehli baar kuch thodha dhang ke kapde pehene toh itna sharmaa rahi😂’.

Urfi Javed has almost always been criticised for her clothes. She has been trolled by even other celebs and her clothes have been called ‘distasteful’. Urfi has always hit back at such comments and has continued to be how she pleases to be.

