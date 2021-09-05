Urfi Javed Stuns in a Sexy Bikini on Her Beach Vacation; Photos Go Viral

Actress Urfi Javed, who is one of the most popular young faces of Indian television, became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Though she only stayed inside the house for a week, she became a popular contestants as netizens loved the way she played the game. She got eliminated because her connection Zeeshan Khan ‘dumped’ her for Divya Agarwal, but a lot of fans called Urfi’s elimination unfair. Post that, Urfi has been making headlines for her bold sense of fashion. Recently, Urfi shared a bikini pictures from her beach vacation that quickly went viral.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Urfi can be seen posing in a neon-green and black bikini. The actress also flaunted her pretty feather tattoo. She captioned the picture, “With the winds (sic)."

On Saturday, she shared a couple of more pictures in the same outfit. In the pictures, Urfi could be seen grinning wide as her candid shots were clicked. She wrote, “There’s nothing that can shake a smiling heart. What do you guys prefer more? Beach or mountains? I’m kinda both !lol (sic)."

Meanwhile, Urfi recently made headlines for her unique airport look. The actress wore a cropped denim jacket which made her bra visible. The actress had to face nasty comments from trolls because of the outfit. Urfi took to Instagram to share two happy pictures in that outfit, saying that she wore the jacket for the text on the back, which said, “Stop using plastic."

Urfi captioned the post, “By far my most talked about outfit lol ! Swipe right to see why I actually wore it !"

Meanwhile, Urfi is known for TV shows like Bepannah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She also appeared on the recently released web-series Punchh Beat 2.

