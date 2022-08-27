Uorfi Javed Styles Actresses In Just Rs 10 and No, She Is Not Kidding!

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is known for her fashion and sometimes, her sartorial picks have been out-of-the-box. She has styled clothes made of marble, flowers, mirror, plastic, rags, old clothes, coins and pins and whatnot! For Uorfi Javed, one need not necessarily have expensive clothes for fashion as it can be done in just Rs 10. Difficult to believe? Well, she has proved the same now.

Uorfi recently gave a makeover under a budget to Middle-Class Love actresses Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. She styled them in just Rs 10. While she gave a dress made-up of safety pins to one, she handed over an outfit made-up of a jute bag to another actress. “Fashion is not defined by expensive clothes. It is defined by how innovative you are and what you can make of simple and basic fabrics. I am a true middle class by heart and that is why I really connected with the film’s trailer. I was excited to meet these fresh faces of Bollywood and style them up under Rs. 10 with things that exist in middle class homes. This is something that I am personally invested in and I had a great time brewing this middle-class makeover,” Uorfi Javed can be heard saying in the video.

In the caption, Uorfi wrote, “Had so much fun shooting, and styling these two pretty ladies Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. All the best for your movie! I know you guys will rock it, just the way you rocked this middle-class look. Watch Middle-Class Love in cinemas on 16th September 2022.”

Kavya Thapar replied to Uorfi Javed’s post and wrote, “This was an epic experience! Thank you for being you. Uorfi you’re amazing and I wish everyone realised this.”