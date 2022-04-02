Urfi Javed Takes a Dig At Kashmera Shah and Rakhi Sawant Is Surely Enjoying It

There seems to be no end to the war of words between Urfi Javed and Kashmera Shah. On Saturday, Urfi Javed was spotted at the Mumbai airport by paparazzi when she took a fresh dig at Kashmera. On being asked when will she be back in the city, Urfi sarcastically said, “I do not have any work, I’ll come back from here only."

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant took to the comment section and wrote, ‘omg’ along with a series of laughing emojis.

Urfi’s comment comes after Kashmera Shah recently mocked her saying she should go to the airport only after buying the tickets and not just to click pictures. “Give my message to Urfi, go to the airport only after you buy tickets. You go there, click pictures and then sit in a car to come back. It doesn’t look good. In India, a mot many people do not have phones, they know me." Kashmera had told paps.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it all started after Sussanne Khan’s sister and designer Farah Khan Ali recently commented on one of Urfi’s videos and called her dressing ‘distasteful’. “People are making fun of her and she thinks they like the way she dresses. Wish someone would tell her," a part of Farah Khan Ali’s comment read. Later, Urfi also responded to it and called out the designer’s “hypocrisy." She asked Farah to define what is exactly ‘tasteful’ dressing means and mentioned that she does not care about people’s opinions.

Kashmera also jumped into the war of words and mentioned that ‘such people are famous only on Instagram’. Urfi too replied to it later saying, “I am famous on Instagram, not in real life, but you are not in both places".

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.