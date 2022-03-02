Urfi Javed Talks About Times When She Used To Think 'Mein Zyada Toh Nahi Kar Rahi Hu?'

Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame share pictures or videos on social media, she gets badly trolled for her fashion choices. Netizens repeatedly question her about the kind of clothes she wears. However, in a recent interview, even Urfi Javed admitted having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or wrong.

During a conversation with India.com, Urfi Javed recalled how she used to doubt her fashion and used to wonder if she was a s**t. However, the actress also stated that she soon realised the problem wasn’t with her, but with society. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she said.

Recently, Urfi Javed also opened up about doing nude scenes in movies and mentioned that she might do it for a ‘good project’, like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. “Why would I just want to go nude? Not for the sake of it, I wouldn’t do it just because you want to see me naked. Not for that. But if it’s required, (really) required, a good movie where people will actually see my acting – I’m way more than just my clothes and I feel I am talented, I am a good actor – if given a chance I would definitely think about it a lot. Might even say no initially,” Urfi told Koimoi.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

