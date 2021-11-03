Urfi Javed Trolled by Netizens as She Dresses in Black Bra to Wish Fans on Diwali

Bigg Boss OTT participant Urfi Javed has been on the receiving end of internet trolling for a long time now due to her outfit choices. However, the model-actress continues to remain fearless with her clothing choice and does not let the negative remarks affect her. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a dazzling photo of her to wish her fans on the occasion of Diwali. In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a black bralette with blue denim. She captioned the Instagram post as, “Gali me aaj chand nikla ! 🙅🏼Advance me sabko happy Diwali ! #instadaily."

While there were comments praising her style statement, trolls, too, reached her comment section as usual. She was mostly trolled for her visible armpits.

There is no doubt that Urfi is quite adventurous with her style choices. In a recent post on Instagram, the actress wore a purple satin dress. What made the dress really stand out was the placement of the collar near the waste area. Sharing her look, the actress asked her followers, “What would you name this dress?”

Meanwhile, earlier, Urfi got candid about dealing with struggles in her career and having suicidal thoughts. She also made a shocking revelation where she spoke of an episode in her life when a producer forced her to do a lesbian scene. “I was doing a web series where I was being told that everything is going to be suggestive. They made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. She kept threatening me that you have signed the contract,” Urfi was quoted as saying.

