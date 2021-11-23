Urfi Javed Turns Up At Airport in Bold See-Through Top; Trolls Target Her Again

Actor and model Urfi Javed often makes it to the headlines these days for her unique and bold outfits. Urfi was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. And while she stayed in the house just for a week, Urfi has been the talk of the town for her Instagram photoshoots and airport looks. She grabbed people’s attention with her glamorous fashion statement. While many appreciate the boldness, many target her for what she wears and the way she carries herself.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWkubw9oyC8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

And now the actor has bamboozled everyone once again with her latest — and boldest of all outfits — when she recently turned up at the airport in it. She wore a black see-through top and paired it with black pants. She was seen posing for the paparazzi in this outfit. And the Urfi is once again being trolled online for the outfit.

The video of Urfi wearing this outfit has been shared by Viral Bhayani. This video has gone viral and has grabbed a lot of attention. While posting this video, Viral wrote in the caption that this is Urfi Javed snapped at the airport. He also used some hashtags like airport look and Urfi Javed hot.

After watching this video, one of the users wrote in the comments that he couldn’t understand why these people were being promoted. Another user wrote, “Viral, don’t spoil your reputation.. Who is she?" A third user said, “Why do they even wear clothes if they have to show their body". There are several such comments on this post where netizens are showing their anger towards Urfi for wearing that outfit.

