Urfi Javed Turns Up the Heat in a Blue Bikini, See Pics

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is making the internet sweat with her stunning pictures in a blue bikini. Urfi became the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT but has been turning heads ever since with her bold fashion choices and her latest pics do the trick just right.

She captioned the images, “Always a beach baby (sic)."

Urfi has always been targeted for her bold fashion choices. Earlier, in an interview with News18, she opened up on not paying heed to trolls. “In the times that we are living in, it is very easy to put a woman down. Women are trying to break the patriarchy but people are not ready to accept it. Most of the trolling happen for females. Even if they are working, that is being attacked by trolls," she said.

“I am a Muslim girl so when I do something or wear certain kinds of clothes, it really doesn’t go down well with a lot of people. My religion has been a deterrent. I remember searching for a house in Mumbai was a task as many people didn’t want to rent out their apartments to Muslims. I don’t follow Islam or any other religion. Also when it comes to my clothes, I didn’t wear anything unusual at the airport. It was a normal sports bra and a jacket over it. I have seen female actors wearing shorter clothes. I don’t know why people made a big deal. I was just being myself and wore what I wanted to. Frankly, I don’t care about these comments," she added.

