Urfi Javed Wears Her Pictures As Dress ; Trolls Say ‘Photo Frame Ban Ke Ghum Rahi Ho’

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been the talk of the town owing to her eccentric sense of style. Her love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all, and she often hits the headlines for dress-up. The tv actress who is an avid social media user often shares pictures and videos in revealing outfits and frequently faces trolls for the same.

Once again, Urfi left netizens stunned with her outfit. On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she is seen wearing her photographs as a dress while she shakes a leg on Nicki Minaj and Jason Derulo’s song Swalla. With her hair open, Urfi wore gold studs as earrings and rounded off her look with high heels. In the caption of the video, Urfi Javed shared from where she got the inspiration of wearing such outfit. She wrote, “Will the real Urfi please standup ?Saw this idea on the internet , wanted to recreate this and here we are !”

As usual, the tv actress got trolled for her dress up, and the comments section got flooded with netizens questioning her fashion sense and mocking it. While one of the fans wrote, “Kya photo frame bn k ghum rhi ho😂,” another social media user commented, “Kya style h😂.”

Well, this isn’t the first time Urfi got trolled for her sense of fashion. Earlier, Urfi Javed posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen plucking flowers from a tree. The short clip sees Urfi in a hot avatar as she donned a black bikini. But, netizens didn’t seem impressed by Urfi’s dress up as they flooded the comments section, questioning her fashion sense and mocking it. While one of the fans wrote, “tumhe phool ki nahi kapdo ki zaroorat hai.” While another one wrote, “pata nahi kya hi pehna hai.”

In a recent interview, Urfi Javed also admitted about having self-doubts and revealed that there was a time when she used to think if her fashion choices are right or not. “Pehle pehle mujhe lagta tha. I used to think about it the whole night. Mein kuch zyada toh nahi kar rahi hu. Mein kuch galat toh nahi kar rahi hu. Am I really a slut? But then I realized ke ‘b***h no. I’m not the problem, society is the problem," she told India.com.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video along with her rumoured singer boyfriend Kunwarr. Apart from this, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year but was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

