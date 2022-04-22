Urfi Javed Wears Mermaid-Inspired Transparent Dress; Internet Reacts

Urfi Javed became an internet superstar after Bigg Boss OTT. Her public appearances usually draw attention, and one of the main reasons for this is her “unusual” wardrobe choices. She manages to stay in the news one or the other way. She is frequently trolled for her sartorial choices, as she was when she arrived in a sheer dress for an event at a fancy hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

She was spotted wearing a sequined pink bralette with a transparent plastic bottom. The bottom was low-cut and featured iridescent tones. On one side, it also had a cut-in flower pattern. With a fine base, mascara-laden eyes, and a tint of pink on her lips, she kept her makeup basic yet elegant. She wore holographic floral earrings. She secured her tresses with bobby pins and styled them in half clutch style.

The actor and social media influencer shared the video in which she was seen walking in this dress. She captioned the video, “The idea behind this was ‘if mermaids walked amongst us.’”

Netizens were quick to leave reactions to Urfi’s one-of-a-kind look for the occasion. They filled the comments section, questioning if it was raining and why she wore a raincoat. Some, on the other hand, had the most amusing reactions to Urfi’s appearance.

“Monsoon alert,” one user remarked. “She’s lost her mind,” said another netizen. Some admirers even used heart emojis to express their feelings.

Recently, the actor was also trolled for wearing a dress made of safety pins which left the internet in splits.

Urfi Javed, 24, was first featured in the 2016 TV programme Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, and has since been in Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2, all of which are available on ALTBalaji. Urfi Javed has also appeared in the TV dramas Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

