Urfi Javed Wears 'Not Javed Akhtar's Granddaughter' T-Shirt, Carries Bhagavad Gita To Airport. Watch

Urfi Javed is making it loud and clear that she isn’t Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. The actor, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT last year, stepped out wearing a white T-shirt with the message ‘not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter’ printed on it. She paired the shirt with a pair of black pants.

Posing for the paparazzi, Urfi asked them to make a special note of the message. “T-Shirt pe kuch likha hai, uspe gaur farmaya jayega (Please pay attention to the T-shirt)," she said while she posed for the cameras. “I am sick of this now. Every time someone tags me on Twitter that teach Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter something, (this is for them.)," she said. Besides her T-shirt, Urfi was also seen with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in her hand.

Urfi has often been confused to be Javed’s family member. Back in September, Urfi told Times of India, “People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him."

The actor has appeared in numerous shows, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah and Daayan. Last year, she was a contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. However, her period in the house was short as she was the first contestant to have been eliminated.

Speaking with News18 at the time, Urfi said, “I’m still crying. I can’t even describe how frustrated I am. I genuinely felt that I deserved to stay in the house. I was giving my one hundred percent in the show. I know for a fact that there are so many people in the house who do nothing except eating and talking nonsense."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.