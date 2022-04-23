Urfi Javed’s Dig at Rakhi Sawant For Receiving BMW in Gift: ‘I’ll Have To Buy My Own’

Internet sensation Urfi Javed has been vocal about her choices of clothes, as well as the trolling. She doesn’t mince words before lashing out at people or taunting them. In an industry where people have passed comments on her dressing style, Urfi has found a good friend in Rakhi Sawant. The two are often addressed as “new best friends.” Time and again, Rakhi extended support to Urfi, and even lauded her fashion game. However, recently Urfi took a jibe at Rakhi, leaving their fans in disbelief.

For the unversed, Rakhi received a luxury car as a gift from her friends Adil Khan Durrani and hair and skin specialist Shelly Lather. She has now become a proud owner of a BMW X1, which is priced at around Rs 40 lakh. On Friday, a pap asked Urfi when is she going to buy a new car, to which the actor replied, “Ruko zara sabar karo, mujhe khud kharidni hai, mujhe koi gift nhi karega.(I have to buy car on my own, no one will gift me.”

Watch video:

The paparazzi asked Urfi to say a few words to her trollers, and the actor came up with a sassy reply, “jo mujhse jale vo side mai chale (whoever is jealous of me should maintain a distance).”

Like several other posts, this video also attracted reactions from netizens. While many appreciated Urfi for her down-to-earth nature, some mocked that she couldn’t get a “pair of scissors” to cut her clothes. “She forgot to use scissors,” a user wrote, while another comment read, “I am starting to like her maybe bcoz of her down-to-earth nature … she is in her exploring stage.” A couple of users opined that her comment on Rakhi simply came out of jealousy.

