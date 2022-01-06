Urfi Javed’s Glamorous Look in Stunning Backless Outfit Goes Viral

Television actress Urfi Javed keeps hogging headlines for her bold look and unconventional outfits. Urfi’s pictures and videos are often going viral for her peculiar dressing sense. A recent video of Urfi, in which she is seen in a black backless dress, is going viral. As usual this video is drawing the attention of the fans because of her bold look.

Posting this video she wrote in the caption, “Don’t ask why! Ask why not!" In the video Urfi looks stunning in a black backless outfit and she is posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

She can be seen walking down stairs and then posing. Shared a day ago, the video has already received more than 64 thousand likes. Users are sharing mixed comments on this video. While many are complimenting her bold look a few are also making fun of her.

One of the users wrote “So hot baby", while another one said, “People praise beauty, I praise your personality". A user also commented “Very hotttt and sexyyyyy" and a fourth user said “Looking so beautiful”. Some of the users also expressed their views through emoticons.

Urfi became famous when she became a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Although Urfi could not do much in the show she gained a lot of popularity. Urfi took all the advantage of this popularity. Be it some public place or airport Urfi has managed to draw all the eyes towards her, thanks to her bold and bizarre outfits.

Urfi also posts videos and photos related to fitness on her Instagram handle. Very few people know that Urfi is also a good singer. and she likes doing rap. Before moving to Mumbai Urfi worked for a company , as assistant manager, in Delhi.

