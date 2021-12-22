CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ProKabaddiLeague#Movies#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Movies » Urfi Javed's Latest Experiment is a Purple Cut-out-pantsuit; People Have These Questions
1-MIN READ

Urfi Javed's Latest Experiment is a Purple Cut-out-pantsuit; People Have These Questions

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video wherein Urfi is seen walking into a room.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video wherein Urfi is seen walking into a room.

Urfi is often trolled for what many call bizarre dress sense.

Entertainment Bureau

TV actor Urfi Javed, who also took part in Bigg Boss OTT, makes it to the headlines on a regular basis for her fashion sense. And this time, the reason is no different. A video of the actor has once again surfaced on Instagram, and social media users can’t wrap their heads around her latest outfit.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video wherein Urfi is seen walking into a room. However, it’s her outfit that’s caught everyone’s attention. There is no particular word to explain what the dress was, but many are calling it a cut-out-pant-suit. There’s no denying that the actor carried it well, but the trolls were in no mood to spare her.

Commenting on the video a user asked: “Who makes her weird clothes?" Another user called her “an attention seeker". A third user said either someone buy her nice clothes or give her a needle and thread.

RELATED NEWS

And while the Instagram users targetted her for her fashion sense, this wasn’t the first time when it happened and probably won’t be the last. Urfi is often trolled for what many call bizarre dress sense.

However, the criticism never stopped her from experimenting with her clothes. She is not the one to be bogged down and it shows in her latest pantsuit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:December 22, 2021, 16:11 IST