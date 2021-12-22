Urfi Javed's Latest Experiment is a Purple Cut-out-pantsuit; People Have These Questions

TV actor Urfi Javed, who also took part in Bigg Boss OTT, makes it to the headlines on a regular basis for her fashion sense. And this time, the reason is no different. A video of the actor has once again surfaced on Instagram, and social media users can’t wrap their heads around her latest outfit.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video wherein Urfi is seen walking into a room. However, it’s her outfit that’s caught everyone’s attention. There is no particular word to explain what the dress was, but many are calling it a cut-out-pant-suit. There’s no denying that the actor carried it well, but the trolls were in no mood to spare her.

Commenting on the video a user asked: “Who makes her weird clothes?" Another user called her “an attention seeker". A third user said either someone buy her nice clothes or give her a needle and thread.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

And while the Instagram users targetted her for her fashion sense, this wasn’t the first time when it happened and probably won’t be the last. Urfi is often trolled for what many call bizarre dress sense.

However, the criticism never stopped her from experimenting with her clothes. She is not the one to be bogged down and it shows in her latest pantsuit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.