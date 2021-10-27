Urfi Javed's 'Oops Moment' Caught on Camera, Netizens Say 'She Wants Publicity'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has managed to raise eyebrows yet again with her latest outfit. The actress and social media influencer was spotted in the city, wearing a white crop top teamed with a pair of experimental blue denim. In a viral video, Urfi fell victim to an ‘oops moment’ that was caught on camera. The crop top couldn’t keep Urfi’s bra straps and band from being visible to the onlookers.

Many social media users questioned her choice of clothes and some even termed it outrageous. “Yar ye kbhi dhank ke kpde pehn hi nhi skti kya hamesha kuch na kuch ulta sidha hi pehn leti h," commented an Instagram user. “She is having zero dressing bra dikh rhi h piche see ," wrote another. “She wants publicity only … footage chaye re isko," commented yet another Instagram user."

Recently, Urfi got candid about dealing with struggles in her career and having suicidal thoughts. She also made a shocking revelation where she spoke of an episode in her life when a producer forced to do a lesbian scene. “I was doing a web series where I was being told that everything is going to be suggestive. They made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. She kept threatening me that you have signed the contract,” Urfi was quoted as saying.

