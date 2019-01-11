Uri Actor Vicky Kaushal Meets Narendra Modi, See Pic

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, whose film Uri hit the screens this Friday, has posted a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram. He was part of the Bollywood delegation that met Modi on Thursday.The delegation also had actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. They discussed how the entertainment industry can contribute to nation building.The 'Prime Minister's Squad' -- as Shetty put it -- also included Ekta Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.Karan called the meeting an "incredible opportunity"."As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do, and can do. This dialogue was towards how and in what ways we can do that..."Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India," Karan wrote on Instagram alongside a squad selfie with Modi.Karan thanked the government on behalf of the film industry for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently.Movie tickets costing more that Rs 100 were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent -- a move that was hailed by the industry.It was a result of two meetings held with the PM last year.(With inputs from IANS)