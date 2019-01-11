Uri Actor Vicky Kaushal Meets Narendra Modi, See Pic
Vicky Kaushal was part of the Bollywood delegation that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for slashing GST on movie tickets.
Vicky Kaushal was part of the delegation that met Narendra Modi on Thursday. (Instagram)
The delegation also had actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and filmmakers Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. They discussed how the entertainment industry can contribute to nation building.
The 'Prime Minister's Squad' -- as Shetty put it -- also included Ekta Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.
Karan called the meeting an "incredible opportunity".
"As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do, and can do. This dialogue was towards how and in what ways we can do that...
"Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India," Karan wrote on Instagram alongside a squad selfie with Modi.
Karan thanked the government on behalf of the film industry for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently.
Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity. As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India. The film industry would also like to send a huge thanks for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently! Thank you so much for your time, Sir!
Movie tickets costing more that Rs 100 were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent -- a move that was hailed by the industry.
It was a result of two meetings held with the PM last year.
(With inputs from IANS)
