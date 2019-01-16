LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Uri Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam Film Continues its Dream Run

Uri, which is Aditya Dhar's directorial debut, is enjoying a strong run at the Box- office.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
Debutant director and screenplay writer Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, which opened last weekend to positive critical reviews, now has box- office figures to back up its strong running in the theatres. A fictionalized account of the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces to the 2016 Uri attack, the film is trending well with the movie- goers.

Uri, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina, has earned 55.81 cr, and counting. Movie biz analyst Taran Adarsh shared the break-up of the daily collection of the film in his tweet today. He wrote: #UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO... East. West. North. South. It’s #Uri wave right now... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 55.81 cr. India biz. #HowsTheJosh(sic)




It is a film without a big star. Add to this the fact that it did not enjoy the perks of a holiday release. Safe to say, the content and handling of the film has gained traction. Why Cheat India, Bombairiya, Fraud Saiyaan and Glass are set to release this Friday. Judging by the competition, Uri’s figures may witness a slump after Friday. But, Content is King, right?

