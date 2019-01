'Uri' BO Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Becomes First Blockbuster of 2019, Joins Rs 100-Cr Club

#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 10#Uri is not just the first ₹ 💯 cr film of 2019 [#Hindi language], but also the first BLOCKBUSTER of 2019... #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is the best trending film, as far as medium-budget films go... Even better than #TWMReturns, which is the highest grossing film in this category... Data follows... #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its miracle run at the box office as the film enters the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The film, which released on January 11, collected Rs 8.20 crore on its day 1, and a total of Rs 35.73 crore by the end of its first weekend. It crossed Rs 50 crore in just five days, becoming the first hit of 2019.It is the first film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 2019. Tweeting the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "#UriTheSurgicalStrike benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5 ₹ 75 cr: Day 8 ₹ 100 cr: Day 10 #Uri is not just the first ₹ 💯 cr film of 2019 [#Hindi language], but also the first BLOCKBUSTER of 2019... #HowsTheJosh." (sic)According to Adarsh, Uri is the "best trending" film as far as medium-budget films are concerned.It is a film without a big star. Add to this the fact that it did not enjoy the perks of a holiday release. Safe to say, the content and handling of the film has gained traction.Uri: The Surgical Strike is Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut and also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The film, inspired by true events, is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack in 2016.Follow @news18movies for moreCatch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.