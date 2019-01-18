LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uri Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Becomes First Superhit of 2019, Earns Rs 70 Crore

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri- The Surgical Strike' is going strong at the box office even after a week.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uri Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Becomes First Superhit of 2019, Earns Rs 70 Crore
Image: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram
Loading...
Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri- The Surgical Strike is going strong at the box office even after a week. The film has raked in Rs. 70 crore at the box office outperforming films like Raazi, Stree, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Badhaai Ho.

The film is proving to be one of the favourites of the audience at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give away the details. "#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses ₹ 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," he tweeted.




He also compared the first week collections of Uri with Stree, Badhaai Ho, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. "#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits the jackpot. Collects higher than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1. #SKTKS ₹ 45.94 cr, #Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr, #Stree ₹ 60.39 cr, #BadhaaiHo ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu], #UriTheSurgicalStrike ₹ 70.94 cr" (sic), wrote Taran.







It is a film without a big star. Add to this the fact that it did not enjoy the perks of a holiday release. Safe to say, the content and handling of the film has gained traction.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram