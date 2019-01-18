Uri Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Becomes First Superhit of 2019, Earns Rs 70 Crore
Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri- The Surgical Strike' is going strong at the box office even after a week.
Image: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram
The film is proving to be one of the favourites of the audience at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give away the details. "#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses ₹ 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," he tweeted.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses ₹ 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019
He also compared the first week collections of Uri with Stree, Badhaai Ho, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. "#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits the jackpot. Collects higher than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1. #SKTKS ₹ 45.94 cr, #Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr, #Stree ₹ 60.39 cr, #BadhaaiHo ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu], #UriTheSurgicalStrike ₹ 70.94 cr" (sic), wrote Taran.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits the jackpot... Collects higher than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1...#SKTKS ₹ 45.94 cr#Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr#Stree ₹ 60.39 cr#BadhaaiHo ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu]#UriTheSurgicalStrike ₹ 70.94 cr— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019
India biz.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike economics...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2019
CoP + P&A: ₹ 42 cr#Uri is already into profits from India theatrical biz... Non-theatrical revenue [Satellite, Digital, Music] will only add to the [big] gains for the makers... This one’s a MONEY-SPINNER... #Uri #HowsTheJosh
It is a film without a big star. Add to this the fact that it did not enjoy the perks of a holiday release. Safe to say, the content and handling of the film has gained traction.
