Uri Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Becomes First Superhit of 2019, Earns Rs 70 Crore

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri- The Surgical Strike is going strong at the box office even after a week. The film has raked in Rs. 70 crore at the box office outperforming films like Raazi, Stree, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Badhaai Ho.The film is proving to be one of the favourites of the audience at the ticket window. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give away the details. "#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges a big favourite at the ticket windows... Crosses ₹ 70 cr... FIRST SUPER-HIT of 2019... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 7.73 cr, Thu 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 70.94 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," he tweeted.He also compared the first week collections of Uri with Stree, Badhaai Ho, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. "#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits the jackpot. Collects higher than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1. #SKTKS ₹ 45.94 cr, #Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr, #Stree ₹ 60.39 cr, #BadhaaiHo ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu], #UriTheSurgicalStrike ₹ 70.94 cr" (sic), wrote Taran.It is a film without a big star. Add to this the fact that it did not enjoy the perks of a holiday release. Safe to say, the content and handling of the film has gained traction.