Uri Continues With Its 'Miracle Collections', Breaks Records of Baahubali and Gadar in 6th Week

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is being touted as the first hit of 2019. Earning more than Rs 230 crores, the film is going strong at the box office even after a month of its release. In fact, the film has continued with its 'miracle collections' and raked in Rs 11.50 crore in the sixth week.Box Office India reported that the film has surpassed an all-time box office collection recorded for week six by films like Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and recent big blockbusters like Bahubali - The Conclusion which earned Rs 5.38 crore, Padmaavat that collected Rs 3.96 crore in its sixth week and Dangal, which made Rs 1.63 crore.The report detailed the week-wise collection figures:Week One - 71,23,00,000Week Two - 62,76,00,000Week Three - 37,06,00,000Week Four - 29,30,00,000Fifth Week - 18,73,00,000Sixth Week - 11,50,00,000 approxTotal - 2,30,28,00,000 approxGiving three out of five stars, Rajeev Masand of News 18 wrote in his review, "Uri: The Surgical Strike is fashioned as a different kind of Bollywood war film, one whose ambitions are closer to Zero Dark Thirty than Border. The film recalls the retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan, and if pruned judiciously, it might’ve worked as a crisp, gritty procedural."Talking about other big releases, after an extended weekend, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Giving away the box office details of Gully Boy, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GullyBoy crosses 100 cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz." (sic)This Friday's release, Total Dhamaal got a decent opening, reports Box Office India. The overall opening is less than that of last week's Gully Boy. However, the exact collection figures are awaited.