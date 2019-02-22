English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uri Continues With Its 'Miracle Collections', Breaks Records of Baahubali and Gadar in 6th Week
Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is still going strong at the box office and has raked in Rs 11.50 crore in the sixth week.
Image: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram
Loading...
Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is being touted as the first hit of 2019. Earning more than Rs 230 crores, the film is going strong at the box office even after a month of its release. In fact, the film has continued with its 'miracle collections' and raked in Rs 11.50 crore in the sixth week.
Box Office India reported that the film has surpassed an all-time box office collection recorded for week six by films like Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and recent big blockbusters like Bahubali - The Conclusion which earned Rs 5.38 crore, Padmaavat that collected Rs 3.96 crore in its sixth week and Dangal, which made Rs 1.63 crore.
The report detailed the week-wise collection figures:
Week One - 71,23,00,000
Week Two - 62,76,00,000
Week Three - 37,06,00,000
Week Four - 29,30,00,000
Fifth Week - 18,73,00,000
Sixth Week - 11,50,00,000 approx
Total - 2,30,28,00,000 approx
Giving three out of five stars, Rajeev Masand of News 18 wrote in his review, "Uri: The Surgical Strike is fashioned as a different kind of Bollywood war film, one whose ambitions are closer to Zero Dark Thirty than Border. The film recalls the retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan, and if pruned judiciously, it might’ve worked as a crisp, gritty procedural."
Talking about other big releases, after an extended weekend, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Giving away the box office details of Gully Boy, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GullyBoy crosses 100 cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz." (sic)
This Friday's release, Total Dhamaal got a decent opening, reports Box Office India. The overall opening is less than that of last week's Gully Boy. However, the exact collection figures are awaited.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Box Office India reported that the film has surpassed an all-time box office collection recorded for week six by films like Gadar- Ek Prem Katha and recent big blockbusters like Bahubali - The Conclusion which earned Rs 5.38 crore, Padmaavat that collected Rs 3.96 crore in its sixth week and Dangal, which made Rs 1.63 crore.
The report detailed the week-wise collection figures:
Week One - 71,23,00,000
Week Two - 62,76,00,000
Week Three - 37,06,00,000
Week Four - 29,30,00,000
Fifth Week - 18,73,00,000
Sixth Week - 11,50,00,000 approx
Total - 2,30,28,00,000 approx
Giving three out of five stars, Rajeev Masand of News 18 wrote in his review, "Uri: The Surgical Strike is fashioned as a different kind of Bollywood war film, one whose ambitions are closer to Zero Dark Thirty than Border. The film recalls the retaliatory strikes undertaken by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan, and if pruned judiciously, it might’ve worked as a crisp, gritty procedural."
Talking about other big releases, after an extended weekend, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Giving away the box office details of Gully Boy, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GullyBoy crosses 100 cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz." (sic)
#GullyBoy crosses ₹ 💯 cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019
This Friday's release, Total Dhamaal got a decent opening, reports Box Office India. The overall opening is less than that of last week's Gully Boy. However, the exact collection figures are awaited.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- Ranveer Singh Uploads Crazy Dance Video and You'll Never Guess What Deepika Padukone Calls Him
- Plenty of Dots, Plenty of Sixes – The Risky Gayle Method in ODIs
- 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results