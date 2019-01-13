English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uri Earns Rs 20 Crore in Two Days; The Accidental Prime Minister Gains Pace, Makes Rs 7.5 Crore
Though Vicky Kaushal’s Uri has emerged as the clear winner, Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister is also going steady at the box office.
It has been a good weekend for Bollywood box office. Ahead of the general election, two films high on politics and patriotism released this week—Vjiay Gutte’s The Accidental Prime Minister and Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.
In the two days since its release, Uri, headlined by Vicky Kaushal, has earned Rs 20.63 crore. Detailing its box office performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri.”
Meanwhile, The Accidental Prime Minister also saw a jump in sales on Saturday (Rs. 4 crore) compared to Friday’s Rs 3.50 crore. According to a Box Office India report, "The Accidental Prime Minister had limited growth on Saturday with a jump of 15% approximately. This was sort of expected as the first day collections were pretty high for this type of film, which meant it was the controversy which aided the film. It collected Rs. 4 crore nett on Saturday to take its total to 7.50 crore nett, which is still good collections for two days though the trend is not that good."
Starring Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the film is based on the eponymous book by Singh’s then media advisor Sanjaya Baru.
