Budget Highlights
Uri Mentioned in Budget Speech, Ranveer-Deepika Go On A Dinner Date
While the budget was presented in the Lower House today, the entertainment buzz was kept alive by BJP parliamentarians.
While the budget was presented in the Lower House today, the entertainment buzz was kept alive by BJP parliamentarians.
The average working class Indian was concentrated on the interim Budget session of the parliament today. Rightly so, since it was the last fiscal plan to be outlined by the Narendra Modi government. However, for those who kept an eye on the budget presentation, the mention of film Uri: The Surgical Strike would not have gone amiss.
It is indeed fortunate for popular cultural media to find mention in the budget speech. With working hours coming to an end for some, and beginning for a few others, How’s the 'josh', we ask?
From Ranveer’s PDA for Deepika to Captain Marvel’s first reactions in Burbank, California, here’s a quick round-up on the major entertainment news of the day.
It was a humble day for the film fraternity in India. News on the business front for the arts and culture circuit came in the form of two major declarations by the Finance Minister. The government has announced that it will arrange for a single-window clearance system for facilitating filmmaking in India. This will aim to fast-track procurement of location permits, which otherwise takes much time and is a cumbersome process. The government will also introduce an anti-camcording provision in the Cinematograph Act, 1952 to curtail the menace of piracy.
Outside the Soho House, Mumbai, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were greeted with bright camera flashes and rolling video cameras. Ranveer warmly embraced his lady-love and wife Deepika and gave her an affectionate kiss in front of the camerapersons. Ironically, a few days ago, Ranveer had insisted that the media gave “too much” attention to the couple’s marriage ceremony in Italy last year. Just listen to the guy, Paps!
Speaking of family affairs, Rhea Kapoor’s secret has been laid bare by sister Sonam. The elder sister made Rhea’s relationship with Karan Boolani, who is a producer-director, official in an interview with Zoom TV. She, however, confirmed that the couple that has been dating for 10 years, has no immediate plans of getting married. The band-baaja-baaraat can rest a while.
Ekta Kapoor had her baby-boy on January 27 through surrogacy. She has named her son Ravie, after father Jeetendra, who was originally named Ravi.
On the other side of the world, the cat is out of the box. The first screenings of Captain Marvel was organised for Disney employees in Burbank, California. But more than a much younger looking Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury or a fierce Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, a cat is grabbing attention. Some crazy fan theories are sure to follow suit.
Stay tuned for tomorrow's showbiz highlights.
