Uri Teaser: Fearless Vicky Kaushal Will Make You Proud of the 2016 Surgical Strikes; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the supremely talented actors of the country. After winning hearts in Raazi, the actor is appearing in another patriotic film Uri- The Surgical Strike, the first teaser of which just released.The teaser opens with a military truck being bombed by terrorists; thereafter the scene moves to a rain-soaked funeral ceremony of the soldiers. A teary eyed Vicky Kaushal is backed by the powerful narration."Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh Hindustan ghar mein ghusega bhi, aur maarega bhi", says the voice of Paresh Raval, reminding us of the changing times in India.Kaushal looks promising in the teaser and has raised our hopes with the film. The description of the clip reads, “A defining moment in India’s military history. A moment that paved a path to a new, stronger India.”Sharing the teaser on Twitter the actor wrote, "In the early hours of 29th September 2016, Indian soldiers avenged those who were martyred in the URI attacks. This is their brave story. #URITeaser out today at 12 noon.@yamigautam @SirPareshRawal @RonnieScrewvala #AdityaDhar @RSVPMovies"You can watch the video here:With roles ranging from a careless and carefree lad in Mannmarziyaan to afearless and responsible military officer in Uri, Kaushal is proving his mettle as an actor.For the uninitiated, on September 18, 2016, 19 soldiers were killed in Uri, in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters. In response to the same, the Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out a surgical strikes on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC), on September 29.Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uri-The Surgical Strike will release on January 11, 2019.