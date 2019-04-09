LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Actor Navtej Hundal Passes Away, CINTAA Shares News

Navtej Hundal was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' that released in January 2019.

Updated:April 9, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
Actor Navtej Hundal, who recently played the role of the home minister in Aditya Dhar's in the mega blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike, breathed his last on Monday. The details to the cause of his death are not known.

The news was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). The post read, "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul rest in peace. The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Road, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am."




Navtej is survived by his wife Neelam and two daughters. Avantika Hundal, one of his daughters, is also an actress and plays Mihika in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show features Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in lead roles.

Navtej had previously worked in Bollywood films like Khalnayak (1993), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and The Whispers (2009). Navtej also did TV shows like Bharat Ek Khoj and conducted acting classes. His last film Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, went on to become the biggest blockbuster of 2019 with collections close to INR 245 crore at the box office, as per Box Office India.

