LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

URI Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Outperforms 'Sanju', 'Padmaavat' & 'Simmba'

'URI: The Surgical Strike', starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, continues to maintain its grip on the ticket counters.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
URI Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal Film Outperforms 'Sanju', 'Padmaavat' & 'Simmba'
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri.
URI - The Surgical Strike is flying high at the box office. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, continues to maintain its grip on the ticket counters as it collected Rs 4.40 crore on its 15th day of release.

Not only has the film become the first blockbuster of 2019, but it also outperformed Sanju, Padmaavat and Simmba, the top three earners of the last year. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri trended better than Sanju, Padmaavat and Simmba in second week.

While Sanju witnessed a drop of 54.24 per cent in the second week, Padmaavat declined by 58.26 per cent. Simmba, on the other hand, fell by 59.14 per cent in the second week. However, the decline in week 2 for Uri is a mere 12.22 per cent.

Uri had set the box office on fire in its first week by raking in Rs 70.94 crore. Now, the film's grand total stands at Rs 138.19 crore.

Tweeting the latest box office figures, Adarsh wrote: "#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains super-strong, despite multiple new films... #RepublicDay holiday should see big growth in biz... All set to cross ₹ 150 cr by Sun [Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr. Total: 138.19 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh." (sic)







The movie has been receiving immense appreciation from all quarters. It is Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut and also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari.

The film, inspired by true events, is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack in 2016.

Follow @news18movies for more



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram