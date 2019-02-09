Uri: The Surgical Strike is Officially a Blockbuster, Enters 200 Crore Club in Four Weeks
The Vicky Kaushal starrer, which released on January 11, took less than a month to enter the coveted club, earning Rs 200.07 crore by the end of Day 28.
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri.
In his tweet, Taran also stated that a major segment of the film's success at the box office could be attributed to its strong performance in multiplexes. "Uri: The Surgical Strike hits double century. Has ample stamina and showcasing (at multiplexes) to cross Rs. 225 crore," he tweeted.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century... +... Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross ₹ 225 cr... [Week 4] Fri 3.44 cr, Sat 6.62 cr, Sun 8.88 cr, Mon 2.86 cr, Tue 2.63 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.19 cr. Total: ₹ 200.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019
Taran also described the Vicky Kaushal starrer as sensational, saying that the film has emerged as the highest grossing film in week 4 after Baahubali 2.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike is SENSATIONAL... Emerges highest grossing film in *Week 4* [₹ 29.02 cr], after #Baahubali2 [#Hindi; ₹ 29.40 cr]... #Uri *Week 4* is higher than *Week 4* of #Dangal, #Sanju, #PK, #TZH, #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Padmaavat, #Sultan... Incredible indeed!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019
Declaring it a blockbuster, he shared the week-wise collections of the film that is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr
Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr
Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr
Week 4: ₹ 29.02 cr
Total: ₹ 200.07 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.
Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office and clearly emerged as the winner.
The team of Uri also took to Twitter to share the film’s achievement. Vicky wrote tweeted a special poster of the film.
Thank You India... आपके JOSH को सलाम! @AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam @SirPareshRawal @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/VmEQYXn29u— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 8, 2019
So did the film's lead actress Yami.
Not just a movie but a wave of emotion that runs through everyone! Overwhelmed with all the love! #URITheSurgicalStrike #HowsTheJosh@vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal @RonnieScrewvala @AdityaDharFilms @RSVPMovies @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/PN4LaQs7M2— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 8, 2019
