Uri: The Surgical Strike is Officially a Blockbuster, Enters 200 Crore Club in Four Weeks

The Vicky Kaushal starrer, which released on January 11, took less than a month to enter the coveted club, earning Rs 200.07 crore by the end of Day 28.

Updated:February 9, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Uri: The Surgical Strike is Officially a Blockbuster, Enters 200 Crore Club in Four Weeks
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri.
Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike has had a successful run at the box office since its release, and the film has now become the first mid-range film to cross the coveted Rs 200-crore mark. The film achieved the milestone on Thursday, within four weeks of its release, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

In his tweet, Taran also stated that a major segment of the film's success at the box office could be attributed to its strong performance in multiplexes. "Uri: The Surgical Strike hits double century. Has ample stamina and showcasing (at multiplexes) to cross Rs. 225 crore," he tweeted.




Taran also described the Vicky Kaushal starrer as sensational, saying that the film has emerged as the highest grossing film in week 4 after Baahubali 2.




Declaring it a blockbuster, he shared the week-wise collections of the film that is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016.




Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike clashed with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office and clearly emerged as the winner.

The team of Uri also took to Twitter to share the film’s achievement. Vicky wrote tweeted a special poster of the film.




So did the film's lead actress Yami.




