LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark

Director Aditya Dhar's debut film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has declared a war of its own at the box office.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Loading...
Director Aditya Dhar's debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike has declared a war of its own at the box office. Based on the 2016 Uri attack, the film, which has already crossed the 100-crore mark, is marching towards the 200-crore target quite effortlessly.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Uri has worked for multiple reasons.

He said: "the choice of story as well as storytelling deserve full marks. The surgical attack and how it was executed is brilliantly depicted. Secondly, 'Uri..' is all about national pride, power and patriotism.

"Vicky Kaushal's strong performance, Aditya Dhar's superb direction, Mitesh Mirchandani's stylish cinematography and the background score and sound design are superb. Most importantly, the war cry, 'How's The Josh? High Sir!' has caught on in a big big big way."

Trade analyst Girish Johar feels Uri has several factors going in its favour.

"It is extremely well made and all the actors have performed exceedingly well. It's technical crew has also given fantastic inputs. Right from direction, to its music...its camerawork.. its editing...its background score... all have come out double thumbs up."

Johar also considered the "release date" as one of the important factors in making the film a hit.

"Also the timing of the release worked in its favour...with the other films in opposition falling like nine pins as none of them were enjoyed by the audiences. This also helped it get a longer run at the box office."

Johar also attributes the spectacular Uri success to its ticket pricing.

He added: "The makers very smartly manoeuvred the ticket prices...which ensured that it becomes comfortable for the audiences at a wider level to watch it. This move became a double winner for them as the audiences went into repeat mode with the film, which is very rare these days."

Like Taran, Johar also felt "How's the josh" tagline worked wonders for the film.

"'How's the josh' wasn't merely a tagline for film lovers anymore.Even the top political brass took to it. Even when India won the match with New Zealand and BCCI officially stated ...how's the Josh....high sir !!!That's the 'Uri...' impact."

Praising the film, Ads filmmaker and Industry representative Ashoke Pandit said: "An honest and well-made film. Great team work. Films on soldiers at the battlefront if made sincerely never fail."

Aditya, who helmed the film, seems to take the film's spectacular success in his stride.

He said: "The Indian population really connected with the emotion of nationalism.We Indians are inherently very patriotic and emotional and I think because of the digital medium people really know beforehand what any film from any part of the world will offer them.

"So our desire to give something truly international and still keeping our Indianness intact when it comes to emotions and feel is what I feel worked really well with the audience."

Is Uri too anti-Pakistan to be released in Pakistan?

He said: "Our film is about a nation's fight against terrorism. Considering the Pakistanis are also suffering heavy losses due to terrorism, they along with every country in the world fighting against terrorism should see it.

"Who knows, 'Uri..' might become a tool for everyone to come together and fight against the global menace of terrorism."

Uri: The Surgical Strike was released on January 11. It stars actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.


Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram