Uriyadi Fame Vijaykumar Joins the Cast Of Dhanush's Captain Miller: Reports

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 13:23 IST

Dhanush, tentatively titled D50, was announced by Sun Pictures

Vijay Kumar B is known for his critically acclaimed work Uriyadi and its second instalment Uriyadi 2.

Dhanush is one of the busiest actors currently and has been receiving rave reviews for his recently released film Vaathi. The actor is now shooting for his next venture, Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The latest report is now surfacing that after Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar joined the team, Uriyadi fame actor and director, Vijaykumar is also part of the star cast. The official announcement of the same is expected to be made soon by the makers. Vijay Kumar B is known for his critically acclaimed work Uriyadi and its second instalment Uriyadi 2.

On Thursday, the production house Sathya Jyothi Films shared a random click of Dhanush casually standing at an airport waiting to board his flight. The actor can be seen having a long beard and long hair tied in a ponytail. He can be seen covering his face with a huge mask and a cap.

“Just an unofficial random click of our hero in Captain Miller looks shaking the internet. Just Dhanush things,” the caption of the tweet read.

The film has a stellar star cast, including Priyanka Mohan as the female lead and Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Elango Kumaravel also portray significant roles. The music has been scored by music composer GV Prakash Kumar.

Captain Miller is said to be set in the 1930s and 1940s. A set has been made in the forests of the Tenkasi district for this film. Priyanka Mohan is the female lead and Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Elango Kumaravel also portray significant roles. Earlier the first look poster of Captain Miller was released, which received a warm reception from fans.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, tentatively titled D50, was announced by Sun Pictures. The announcement about this development was made on their social media handle. Dhanush’s 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam was also bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The film is touted to be a gangster-drama and more updates about the same are expected soon.

