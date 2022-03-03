Urmila Matondkar And Husband Mohsin Akhtar Pen Love Notes To Each Other On 6th Wedding Anniversary

Actress Urmila Matondkar has been away from the silver screen for a while now. She is focusing on her career as a politician and her married life with her husband Mohsin Akhtar, who is an actor, model, and businessman. They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Thursday and on the occasion, Mohsin made a sweet gesture. He shared a touching post on Instagram thanking Urmila for making their marriage a happy and beautiful one.

In the picture, Urmila is looking beautiful as ever in a purple sari. With statement jewellery, Urmila is glowing with her radiant spark. She is hugging Mohsin, who is carrying an all-black look and looking at her lovingly. They both look happier than ever with each other. Urmila’s blush and Mohsin’s eyes are evident enough to show that they are head over heels in love with each other.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Monish wrote a heartfelt caption: “Today as we celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary, I just want to ‘Thank You’ for everything you did to make our marriage happy. Love you so much".

Advertisement

Later in the day, Urmila also shared a photo with her husband and wished him."Picture of the day after our wedding, 6 years ago when we visited the place we both find extremely spiritual n soulful Harmandir Sahib, Golden temple to seek blessings, (Pic from local dhaba: a stopover for kulche-chhole and lassi). Happy Anniversary my love."

Urmila and Mohsin got married on March 3, 2016. Fans were surprised by the couple’s age gap. Mohsin is 10 years younger than Urmila. According to media reports, they both met at ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s niece’s wedding in 2014 and hit it off immediately. Urmila and Mohsin have Manish Malhotra as their mutual friend. Their love story started at the aforementioned wedding, and now they have come such a long way as they celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.