Urmila Matondkar Approves Kiara Advani's Rangeela Inspired Look in Indoo Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani has recreated Urmila Matondkar's Rangeela look for her film Indoo Ki Jawani. Kiara can be seen wearing a colourful dress in the song Dil Tera. The dress and her look will remind viewers of the iconic printed dress Urmila wore in the title song of Rangeela.

Urmila came across the photos of Kiara in the new version of the dress and seemed to be quite impressed by it. Urmila shared a picture of Kiara from the song and showered her with compliments. "Aww just saw the song great job kiara..pretty n very talented girl..way to go!! Ho ja Rangeela re Best wishes for the release," she wrote. Replying to her, Kiara wrote, “Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial ma’am !! Coming from the OG.”

The song Dil Tera shows Kiara and actor Aditya Seal recreate some iconic looks from yesteryear's films. Kiara said, "Hit rewind and go back in time with #IndooKiJawani’s latest song #DilTera! Song releasing tomorrow, stay tuned!"

The song also shows Kiara in Sharmila Tagore’s look from Kashmir Ki Kali song Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra and in Parveen Babi’s look from Namak Halaal song Jawani Jaaneman.

Indoo Ki Jawani also stars Aditya Seal opposite Kiara. The film is about a young woman’s experiences with dating apps and how they get into a tonne of trouble. The film is up for release on December 11.