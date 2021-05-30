Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 18 Years of 'Bhoot', Says Film was a 'Huge Risk'

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Sunday celebrated 18 years of Ram Gopal Varma-directed horror movie “Bhoot" .

The 2003 supernatural horror film, written by Varma, revolved around a married couple (Ajay Devgn and Matondkar) who move into a flat that is haunted.

Matondkar, 47, said taking up the lead role in the film was a “huge risk".

“18 years of this film! It was a HUGE risk to take up this role that not many actresses would have even thought of," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of a scene from the movie.

Varma and Matondkar delivered many commercial and critical hits together including — “Rangeela", “Daud", “Satya" and “Kaun".

“Bhoot" was a box-office hit and the actor-politician won several awards for her performance as a possessed woman.

Varma made a sequel in 2012, titled “Bhoot Returns", which starred actor Manisha Koirala.

