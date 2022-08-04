Urmila Matondkar Feels 'Love In The Air With Drizzle' As She Posts Mushy Pic With Her Hubby

Urmila Matondkar has taken a much-needed break from her busy schedule and headed to Goa with her husband. The Rangeela actress has been treating her fans to stunning pictures from her vacation. In her latest post on Instagram, the actress wrote about ‘love in the air with drizzle’.

The Satya actress added a photo to her travel diaries. In the photo, she is seen with her husband Mohsin Akhtar posing for the camera as they sit by the edge of the pool.

Urmila slipped into a sky blue floral dress and paired it with nude heels and shades, while her husband opted for a casual bottle green tee and camouflage shorts with blue shoes.

She captioned the adorable photo, “Love is in the air along with some drizzle.” Take a look at the photo here:

Urmila is currently seen in dance reality show, Dance India Dance Super Moms season 3. The new season sees the Judaai actress, Remo D’Souza and Bhagyashree Dassani as co-judges. On the ‘Shaadi Special’ week, the judges got nostalgic after an act by a contestant. They also shared deets about their marital bliss.

Urmila also shared that the act made her nostalgic and she feels lucky to have her husband as her life partner. “To be honest, I am married to a person who belongs to the most heavenly place in this world – Kashmir,” she added.

She further recalled that she used to travel almost everywhere, both in India and abroad, but she never visited Kashmir. “In fact, after my marriage, I went to Kashmir for the first time, and was really amazed and mesmerized to see the real Jannat on this earth with my better half,” she added.

The actress got married to Mohsin Akhtar in 2016.

